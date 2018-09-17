A man fleeing a Charleston County sheriff's deputy after an attempted traffic stop in Ravenel drove his car into a body of water near a boat landing Monday, authorities said.
A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Savannah Highway that was driving erratically. The SUV did not pull over and led the deputy on a chase into Rantowles near the Bulow Boat Landing, authorities said.
For reasons not immediately clear, the vehicle left the roadway and went into a marsh, plunging into the water.
After the unidentified man's vehicle crashed, deputies watched as he swam to the marsh and attempted to hide before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Two deputies at the scene observed a woman in the passenger seat who was struggling to free herself from the submerged vehicle.
But as soon as the deputies reached her, authorities said the woman freed herself and exited the car. She was evaluated by paramedics and released.
Deputies said they located a firearm inside the vehicle, though it was not clear to whom the firearm belonged.
No arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon.