Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to the slaying of a man and a dog at a Summerville residence, police said.
Early Monday morning, around midnight, a man phoned 911 and reported he, a friend and a dog had been shot at a Myrtle Place home in the Robynwyn neighborhood, said Lt. Thomas Peterson, spokesman for the Summerville Police Department. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment. The man who reported the shooting was treated and released, and his friend died at the hospital, Peterson said.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made public by authorities.
Officers were nearby at the time of the shooting, Peterson said, and saw a Honda CRV speed away from the area where the shooting was reported. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car continued down U.S. Route 17A into Colleton County. The car, however, became disabled after police used stop sticks during the pursuit, authorities said.
Following the pursuit, four people — all from Beaufort County — were arrested and each charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, possession of firearm during commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, ill treatment of an animal and possession of a stolen motor vehicle: Polo Keoki Salazar, 23, Muanah Aruna Fortune Jr., 21, Elijah Quinlin Green, 20, and Devonte Trevon Major, 25.