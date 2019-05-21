A man, who was taken to a hospital Monday night after being shot, died overnight of his injuries, North Charleston police said.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Baker and Adair avenues for a report of shots fired, said agency spokesman Spencer Pryor. When they arrived, police found the man, who has not been publicly identified, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was involved in an argument that involved three to four individuals before the shots broke out.
The man was transported to Medical University Hospital and died shortly thereafter, Pryor said. No arrests have been announced.
Monday's fatal shooting marks the 11th recorded homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database. It is the 26th in the tri-county area.