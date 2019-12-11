A man has died in an officer-involved shooting in Andrews after he exchanged gunfire with deputies Tuesday night, authorities said. No officers were hurt.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding to a report of domestic disturbance on Gator Lane in Andrews when the shooting started. The man has not been identified.
Deputies said the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.
According to SLED, this incident was the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019, and the second this year for the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in the state, none of which involved the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
No further information was immediately available.