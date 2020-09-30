Man dies from injuries after downtown Charleston shooting on Monday, police say

A man shot in downtown Charleston on Monday night has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

Charleston police have charged an 18-year-old, Suhib Ahmed Aref Yousef of Ladson, in the fatal shooting. He was arrested Tuesday.

The victim was identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office Wednesday night as 41-year-old Charleston resident David Wilson.

According to an incident report, officers were called to a shooting at Green’s Grocery, 167 President St., at 5:55 p.m. Monday.

Yousef, a store clerk, had argued with the victim when he tried to check out, an affidavit said. Police said security footage showed Yousef pulling out an electric baton, then a metal blade with tape around the end of it, ushering the man out the door.

The victim, later identified as Wilson, spit at Yousef and began walking toward the door when Yousef grabbed a handgun and kept it trained on the man’s back as he left the store, police said.

Yousef propped the door open with his foot to continue the argument, and he opened fire when Wilson moved, according to police records. The victim wasn't initially hit and he charged at Yousef, knocking him back into the store.

Yousef fired several more rounds, striking him in the head and knocking him unconscious, police said.

Wilson was taken to the Medical University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police announced his death early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting is the 12th homicide in Charleston police jurisdiction and the 65th in the tri-county so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.