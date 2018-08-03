A Hollywood man died Friday morning after his pickup truck was struck by a CSX train, deputies said.
The crash took place around 3 a.m. in the area of S.C. Highway 162 and McCombs Road near Ravenel.
The pickup approached the railroad tracks while signals and crossing arms were activated but did not stop, said Lt. Rita Zelinsky, a spokeswoman for Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The truck collided with the train. Sidtonio Smalls, 48, died at the scene, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
No one else was inside the truck.