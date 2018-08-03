Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

A Hollywood man died Friday morning after his pickup truck was struck by a CSX train, deputies said.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. in the area of S.C. Highway 162 and McCombs Road near Ravenel.

The pickup approached the railroad tracks while signals and crossing arms were activated but did not stop, said Lt. Rita Zelinsky, a spokeswoman for Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The truck collided with the train. Sidtonio Smalls, 48, died at the scene, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

No one else was inside the truck.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.