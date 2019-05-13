north charleston police webref web recurring (copy) (copy)

A man has died after a shooting outside a North Charleston convenience store on Sunday night, authorities said. 

Officers were called around 10:08 p.m. to Max Quick Stop, 2000 McMillan Ave., on a report of shots fired and found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Witnesses told police that several people were fighting when the shooting happened, according to Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. A suspect was seen leaving the area, possibly in a dark vehicle. 

The victim, described in an incident report as a 27-year-old, died at Medical University Hospital. He has not been publicly identified. 

No arrests have been announced, and police said their investigation is ongoing. 

The incident was the second fatal shooting Sunday in North Charleston. Just before 2 a.m., a man was shot when a fight broke out during a party at a Nantuckett Avenue home. The victim died at an area hospital. 

The shooting outside Max Quick Stop was the 10th homicide investigated by North Charleston police this year and the 25th in the tri-county area, according to Post and Courier database.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-554-5700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

