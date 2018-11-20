A 19-year-old man died Monday night after falling from a third-story apartment on King Street in downtown Charleston, police said.
Around 11:52 p.m., someone flagged down a Charleston police officer to report that a man had fallen from the window of an apartment on King Street, between Woolfe and Reid streets.
The victim died at the scene. His identity will be released by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.