A man who was standing near his disabled vehicle died Wednesday night after a collision threw him off an Interstate 26 ramp, Charleston police said.
Before the crash happened at about 8 p.m., the man had exited his disabled Ford sedan on the narrow shoulder of the on-ramp from I-26 east to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge headed toward Mount Pleasant.
An SUV then struck the Ford. The crash sent the Ford forward into the man, who then fell over a barrier to the ground below.
The victim was pronounced dead several hours later at Medical University Hospital, police said. His identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon.
A passenger who also had exited the disabled Ford was not injured.
The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.
Investigators closed the ramp for about four hours Wednesday night while they collected evidence and towed the vehicles.