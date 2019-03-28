Charleston police (copy)

A man who was standing near his disabled vehicle died Wednesday night after a collision threw him off an Interstate 26 ramp, Charleston police said. 

Before the crash happened at about 8 p.m., the man had exited his disabled Ford sedan on the narrow shoulder of the on-ramp from I-26 east to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge headed toward Mount Pleasant.

An SUV then struck the Ford. The crash sent the Ford forward into the man, who then fell over a barrier to the ground below.

The victim was pronounced dead several hours later at Medical University Hospital, police said. His identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon. 

A passenger who also had exited the disabled Ford was not injured. 

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. 

Investigators closed the ramp for about four hours Wednesday night while they collected evidence and towed the vehicles. 

