Man dies after being shot in domestic dispute, Charleston County deputies say

A man died Tuesday after being shot during a domestic dispute in unincorporated Summerville, Charleston County sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies arrived to the Waters at Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 about 8 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who died shortly after being sent to a hospital.
Detectives interviewed a woman and determined that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between her and the man, deputies said. They had not made an arrest and the investigation continues, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.