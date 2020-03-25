You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after being shot in domestic dispute, Charleston County deputies say

A man died Tuesday after being shot during a domestic dispute in unincorporated Summerville, Charleston County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies arrived to the Waters at Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 about 8 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who died shortly after being sent to a hospital.

Detectives interviewed a woman and determined that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between her and the man, deputies said. They had not made an arrest  and the investigation continues, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

