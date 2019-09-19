A 52-year-old Georgia man died after he was pulled from the water off Sullivan's Island, authorities said Thursday.
The Sullivan's Island Police and Fire departments were called for a water rescue shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday near Station 18 Street, said Andy Benke, the town administrator. Once at the scene, the call changed to a swimmer in distress.
Crews were able to pull the man from the water and started CPR, Benke said. The man was transported to a local hospital.
The man was identified as Harvey Howard Jr. of Statesboro by the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Howard died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at East Cooper Regional Medical Center.
Howard's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, the Coroner's Office said.
No further details were available.