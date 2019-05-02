Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy) (copy)

One person is dead after Berkeley County deputies said he was shot as the result of a possible road rage incident Wednesday afternoon near Goose Creek.

Sometime around 1:30 p.m., two vehicles — a red semi-tractor and a silver or gray Sedan — were involved in what authorities called an "aggressive driving incident," said Carli Drayton, a spokeswoman for Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies did not immediately offer additional information concerning the conflict, other than to say one of the drivers shot the other and fled on Highway 52 near Strawberry railroad crossing, which is north of Goose Creek. No arrests have been made.

The man who was shot, and has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact a detective at 843-719-5045.

