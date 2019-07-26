CPD car
A man was acting strangely before he cut a woman with a knife and then his own neck in downtown Charleston on Friday. 

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the scene on John Street near a bus stop at the Charleston Visitor Center, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

"The man was walking down John Street swinging a serrated knife and talking to himself," Francis said. "He came upon a group of women and cut one of them on her shoulder. He then ran down John Street, stopped and began cutting himself."

Officers "rendered aid" to the man before he was transported to an area hospital in serious condition for medical treatment, he said. The woman suffered a superficial wound and was treated at the scene.

