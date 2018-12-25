A man died early Christmas morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree near the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston, police said.
The man's black 2011 Audi hit a tree about 1:30 a.m. on Magnolia Road, between Sycamore Avenue and Maple Street. The man was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was pronounced dead.
While details were still unknown Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department wanted to remind residents of its "Arrive Alive" driver safety campaign, as well as a statewide "Sober of Slammer" campaign focused on drunken driving, spokesman Charles Francis said in a press release.
"While all traffic deaths are tragic, those that take place around the holidays are especially trying for the loved ones who are left behind," Francis said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office had yet to release the man's identity as of Tuesday afternoon.