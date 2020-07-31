You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with murder nearly 2 months after Hollywood man dies

A Charleston-area man has been jailed nearly two months after telling a 911 operator he'd used a chair to hit a man, who later died.

Gary Raynard Brown, 55, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday.

According to court records, Brown called 911 to a Hollywood home on June 6, saying he'd swung a chair at another man but wasn't sure whether he'd made contact. When deputies arrived, the other man was lying on a driveway with a head injury.

First responders took Gerald Simmons to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on June 17, according to an affidavit.

A witness confirmed that Brown knocked Simmons to the ground with a chair, and deputies arrested him Thursday. It's unclear what led to the assault.

Sara Coello

