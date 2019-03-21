A Hanahan man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday in Goose Creek, authorities said.
Berkeley County sheriff's deputies were called to a home at 150 Liberty Hall Road about 8:45 p.m. on report of a shooting. The scene is near North Goose Creek Boulevard.
When deputies arrived, they found 40-year-old Alvin J. Walker lying in the grass suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an incident report. A bystander was attempting to stop the bleeding.
Walker, 40, was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
Deputies arrested 23-year-old Lamont Mark Garrett on a murder charge Thursday.
State Law Enforcement Division records show Garrett's criminal history includes convictions of burglary and credit card fraud.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.
Walker's death is the fourth homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office this year. There have been 16 homicides in the tri-county area.