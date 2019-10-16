Authorities on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman in rural Charleston County in August.

Javon Lamar Murray faces one count of murder, according to Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Murray is suspected of shooting 21-year-old Hollywood resident Ruhjanae Gibbs to death on Aug. 9, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 8 a.m. that day to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster House Creek, Antonio said. Upon arrival, the deputies noticed several spent shell casing near the vehicle.

“Across the roadway from the vehicle, deputies noticed a deceased black female on the shoulder of the road, near some bushes,” he said. ”(She) had an apparent gunshot wound on her person.”

The victim was later identified as Gibbs by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

"Detectives determined that a phone located in the victim’s vehicle at the crime scene belonged to Javon Murray," Antonio said. "Just prior to the incident, Murray communicated with the victim via Facebook Messenger. Detectives suspect that the motive was robbery."

The shooting was the third homicide in Charleston County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction in 2019 and the 42nd in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.