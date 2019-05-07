Karrington Holmes

A Moncks Corner man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a road rage episode. 

Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested 21-year-old Karrington Christian Holmes on Sunday on an unrelated charge of simple possession of marijuana. 

While he was held in jail, investigators tied Holmes and his vehicle to a May 1 shooting that resulted in the death of a truck driver, said Carli Drayton, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

The suspected road rage episode happened about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Central Avenue, north of Goose Creek. The driver of a sedan then reportedly followed a semi-tractor trailer to an area near the Strawberry railroad crossing and shot the truck driver, authorities said.

The sedan left the scene. 

A responding deputy met with the victim, 49-year-old Rodney William Middleton, who had been shot in the abdomen. Middleton gave a vague description of the shooter and his vehicle, according to an incident report. 

He died at an area hospital. 

Holmes, of Hunters Court in Moncks Corner, faces one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. 

