Authorities on Monday arrested a man accused in the shooting death of another man at a house party in North Charleston over the weekend.
Timothy Juanito Paclibar, 18, was taken into custody on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Detectives arrested him during a traffic stop with the help of the police department's Intelligence Policing Unit and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Paclibar, of Summerville, is a suspect in a shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday outside a home at 3036 Nantuckett Ave.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, described in an incident report as a 21-year-old man, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near the door.
Witnesses told police that the victim had been involved in a fight with three other men as the party was breaking up. The fight moved to outside the residence, and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several times, police said.
The victim then collapsed inside the home. He later died at Trident Hospital. His identity has not been publicly released.
Paclibar's bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Further information was not immediately released Monday.