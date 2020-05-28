Man charged with felony DUI in connection with fatal Johns Island crash

Authorities have arrested a Johns Island man in connection with a fatal DUI crash Wednesday.
Joseph Sinclair, 66, faces two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and one count each of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI causing great bodily injury or death, according to jail records.
Sinclair's current place of residence was not available, although court records from 2019 show him living on Esau Jenkins Road in Johns Island.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies were called around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash on Bohicket Road near Edenvale Road, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the agency.
A Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Bohicket and crossed the center line, crashing into a Toyota that was traveling westbound, Antonio said. One passenger in the Chevrolet died and the occupants in the Toyota were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The passenger who died wasn't wearing a seatbelt, the captain said.
Further information about the crash, including which vehicle Sinclair was driving, was not available on Thursday.