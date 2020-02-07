Man charged in 2017 slaying is suspect in Wadmalaw Island crash that killed 3

A man awaiting trial in a 2017 fatal shooting is back in jail, suspected of killing three people in a hit-and-run this week on Wadmalaw Island.
Lamonte D'Angelo Dickinson, 28, of Overdale Drive in North Charleston, faces three counts of reckless homicide and three counts of hit-and-run with death or injury. At the time of the crash early Monday, he was out on bail accused of one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
In a motion filed Friday in Charleston County court, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson argued that Dickinson should not have been free at the time of the fatal crash, and asked a judge to revoke his bail in connection with the 2017 shooting because he had violated the terms of his release several times.
It wasn't the first time Wilson tried to get Dickinson back behind bars.
In October, Charleston County Judge Jennifer McCoy denied a motion to revoke Dickinson's bail. Documents detailing why the previous motion was denied were not available.
The bail conditions in the earlier case prohibited Dickinson from being on Wadmalaw Island and imposed a daily curfew that barred him from leaving his home after nightfall.
Arrest affidavits lay out what led to Monday's fatal crash.
Around 12:39 a.m., Dickinson was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 headed east on Maybank Highway near Rackity Hall Road, and traveling "at speeds in excess of 110 mph."
He caught up to a Mercedes, passed it and followed a 2006 Cadillac DTS that was also headed east, affidavits said.
"The defendant then began following the Cadillac too closely and began an attempt to improperly pass the Cadillac," the affidavits said. "These improper moving actions resulted in the Chrysler colliding with the Cadillac and pushing it off the right shoulder of the road."
The Cadillac crashed into a tree, killing Jeffrey Nesbitt, 29; Nathan Nesbitt, 34; and Steven Mitchell, 49.
Dickinson's Chrysler rolled over several times, and he was ejected. He fled the scene on foot, the affidavits said.
He surrendered to Charleston County sheriff's deputies Thursday and confessed to being the Chrysler's driver, the affidavits said.
Meanwhile, Dickinson awaits trial in the Nov. 12, 2017, shooting.
He was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after Charleston deputies said he'd shot Daunte Blake, 26, during a fight outside an illegal Wadmalaw Island nightclub. The manslaughter charge was later upgraded to murder.
Authorities found Dickinson an hour after the shooting when he ran off the road and his passenger told police they'd been at the shooting, according to court records.
On Sept. 5, 2018, Judge Markley Dennis released Dickinson on $200,000 bail, citing his low flight risk and lack of a serious prior criminal record. Dickinson posted bail and was released shortly after, according to Friday's motion.
In May 2019, the Solicitor's Office received reports that he violated his curfew when, on May 16, he was involved in a fight at a bar on Savannah Highway in Charleston. He went back to his home in North Charleston, where he was involved in another fight with a man and the man's elderly mother, the motion said.
On July 30, Wilson filed a motion to revoke or modify Dickinson's bond, but McCoy declined to revoke his bail or place him under GPS monitoring, according to court documents.
"While the defendant may have strong family ties to Charleston, he poses an extreme danger to the community," Friday's motion said.
And Wilson pointed to other criminal charges filed against Dickinson in recent years.
In February 2017, he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and in July that year, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with a different incident, the motion said.
When deputies searched Dickinson's Chrysler on Monday, they found another gun, according to the motion.
A hearing on the most recent bond revocation motion has not yet been scheduled. Dickinson waived a bond hearing Friday for charges associated with the crash.
Reached by phone, Dickinson's defense attorney declined to comment. McCoy could not be reached by phone or email.