North Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting outside a manufacturing facility last month.

Ishmal Rashad Weston, 23, is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Damien Marquise Stokes. Police arrested him on Thursday.

Stokes was shot in the head in the parking lot of Cummins Turbo Technologies, 9051 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, on March 14. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived around 7 p.m.

Witnesses who called 911 said Stokes exited a nearby warehouse just before the shooting. They said a vehicle, captured on surveillance footage as a blue Honda CRV, approached as he reached the parking lot.

One witness told authorities that a man got out of the SUV and started firing what appeared to be a TEC-9 pistol at Stokes, according to audio of the 911 calls.