North Charleston police on Saturday evening charged a man for bringing a firearm into the home where his 1-year-old cousin was shot earlier in the day.
The baby, who police say was shot by his 6-year-old brother, was taken to Medical University Hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown Saturday evening.
Redante Young, 37, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
The shooting happened at about 9 a.m., police said, at a home on O'Brien Street in North Charleston.
The boy's young brother found the firearm somewhere in the residence and shot his younger sibling, police said. No further information about the circumstances of the shooting was available.
An investigation is ongoing, said Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.
South Carolina has one of the worst rates of childhood death caused by gun violence, The Post and Courier has reported. The nonpartisan group Gun Violence Archives notes 72 instances of children killed or injured just in the first months of 2019. Besides the incident reported by police this morning, two others in South Carolina have been recorded so far, both in Greer, near Greenville.
South Carolina finished 2018 with 20 incidents when children under age 12 were shot, according to the archive group. Fifteen of the minors died.