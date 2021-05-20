Man arrested on suspicion of arson, house fire near Summerville

Authorities arrested a man they suspect in a house fire near Summerville they later determined to be arson.
Gary Lee Bradley Jr., 33, faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree arson, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the fire on May 19 after firefighters at the home in the 100 block of Carriage Lane — in the Tramway subdivision — smelled gasoline, the Sheriff's Office said.
They spoke to the victims, who told them they saw flames and smoke from inside the house, went outside and saw part of their home was on fire, the Sheriff's Office said.
"While completing the preliminary investigation, deputies located surveillance cameras on the same street as the arson incident," the Sheriff's Office said. "Video surveillance captured a male, later identified as Bradley, spraying some type of liquid and setting a fire on the home."
The home didn't suffer major damage, the Sheriff's Office said.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
Bradley's last known address was on Carriage Lane, in the same area where the fire occurred, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities did not disclose what may have motivated the suspect.