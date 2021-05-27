Man arrested in North Charleston hotel killing

A 42-year-old North Charleston man was arrested May 27 in the shooting death of a woman at a Dorchester Road hotel.
Marco Arthur Simpson is accused of murder on allegations he shot Lakisha Dennis the evening of May 5 at Charleston Inn & Suites at 3680 Dorchester Road.
Dennis, 44, was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she died that night of a gunshot wound.
Simpson was arrested in North Charleston by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Simpson is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of the offense.