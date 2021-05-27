You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested in North Charleston hotel killing

Marco Simpson

Marco Simpson. North Charleston Police Department/Provided

A 42-year-old North Charleston man was arrested May 27 in the shooting death of a woman at a Dorchester Road hotel. 

Marco Arthur Simpson is accused of murder on allegations he shot Lakisha Dennis the evening of May 5 at Charleston Inn & Suites at 3680 Dorchester Road.  

Dennis, 44, was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she died that night of a gunshot wound. 

Simpson was arrested in North Charleston by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Simpson is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of the offense. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News