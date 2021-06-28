You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested in machete attack at Summerville store

SUMMERVILLE — A man suspected in a machete attack at a Dollar General store has been arrested after a police search for the suspect on June 28, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

The machete attack happened at a Dollar General on 2916 W. Fifth North St.

At approximately 4 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a man with a hatchet threatening customers in the store.

Further calls then said the suspect had cut a victim using a machete in the Dollar General’s parking lot. The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

“Twenty deputies from Patrol, Traffic, Detectives, K9 and the SET teams responded to the scene,” Rick Carson, sheriff’s office spokesperson, wrote. “The suspect had fled into a wooded area.”

The suspect was found and taken into custody at Milton’s Branch Road and Highway 78 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Carson wrote. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Follow Olivia Diaz on Twitter @oliviardiaz.

