Authorities arrested a Charleston man suspected in a series of burglaries that left residents of a West Ashley neighborhood on edge this summer.
Justin Tyshad Chisolm, a 26-year-old resident of High Street, faces three counts of first-degree burglary, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The burglaries in West Ashley's Shadowmoss neighborhood happened July 12.
Residents woke up that Thursday morning to discover their homes and vehicles had been broken into while they slept. In all, six homes and two vehicles were burglarized.
Chisolm was identified as a suspect in three of the residential burglaries, including one home he burglarized twice on the same day, police stated.
At one home on Muirfield Parkway, officers responded around 5 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress, police said. The suspects were able to escape before officers arrived.
Surveillance video showed three suspects on the property, according to police. One suspect got inside an unlocked vehicle while the other two went onto a porch, causing outside lights to turn on and the suspects to flee.
On this same day, just before 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Fieldfare Way residence. Surveillance video showed a suspect entered through an exterior side garage door at about 2 a.m., police said. After leaving, about three hours later the suspect returned with another man and they can be seen on surveillance video entering the residence through the same garage door.
As the suspects entered the living room, a dog barked and they ran out of the house, police stated.
The burglaries galvanized residents into action.
Local leaders, including City Councilman Harry Griffin, worked with residents and police to set up a neighborhood watch group.
Griffin, who grew up in the neighborhood and lives there to this day, said he was personally impacted. His father’s home was burglarized, and his brother’s car was broken into, he said.
Less than two weeks after the burglaries, authorities arrested a 13-year-old suspected in both the Shadowmoss burglaries and a series of burglaries on July 2 in the Ravenel area.
"Detectives interviewed the juvenile and he admitted to committing the burglaries and car break-in," police said after the teen's arrest.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the Ravenel cases, has named also Chisolm as a suspect in the Ravenel incidents.
He faces 15 counts of breaking into motor vehicles, two counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.