Man arrested for swimming naked in pond at West Ashley elementary school

A Ladson man was arrested Wednesday after a school resource officer found him swimming naked in a pond at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary in West Ashley.

According to an incident report, the officer was patrolling the kindergarten's playground area around 10 a.m. when he heard sounds coming from the pond. He initially assumed the noise was from geese but when he went to check, the officer saw a nude man swimming.

After the officer watched the man climbing out of the pond and collapsing face-down on the embankment, he called the school principal, who put the school into a lockdown, restricting children within their classrooms and stopping all movement around the building.

The officer called for backup, and they got the gate to the pond unlocked. The man was handcuffed.

"A search for weapons was unnecessary due to his complete lack of clothing," the officer wrote in the report.

Officers asked the man if he had taken any drugs, and he responded that he had taken "the Joy of Life," the report said. As officers hadn't heard of the drug before, they thought it might be a new synthetic narcotic.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital for a mental evaluation. Officers now believe the man was having an episode due to a condition diagnosed by medical staff. That condition was redacted from the report. The man was taken to the Charleston County jail after his evaluation.

The man reportedly said he was going into the pond to be saved "because he was a sinner and needed to be baptized."

He has been charged with disturbing schools and is on trespass notice from the school.