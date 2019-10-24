A man accused of trying to assault a Dorchester County Sheriff's deputy and a process server was charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, authorities said Thursday.
The deputy and a county civil process server were trying to serve papers on David DuBois, 60, at his Ironwood Trail apartment in North Charleston on Wednesday when he reportedly lunged at them with the blade in hand, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
Court records show DuBois was served with a writ of ejectment — eviction paperwork stating a tenant must move or a sheriff's deputy will remove them and their belongings from the property — on that day.
"This action subsequently led to a more than five-hour standoff with DuBois hiding out in his apartment," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies used "distraction devices and gas" to enter the apartment and take DuBois into custody, the Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured.