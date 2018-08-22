A man was arrested Tuesday after North Charleston police said they found $150,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine in the toilet of his hotel room.
Officers with the department's narcotics unit executed a search warrant at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, on Dorchester Road near Interstate 526, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers found Daryl Lawrence Browder, of Farmhill Drive in Summerville, outside of his room and detained him while they investigated.
In the tank of the toilet, police found 500 grams of crystal meth.
Browder faces a charge of trafficking crystal meth.