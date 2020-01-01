Police have charged a man with second-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire at a Spruill Avenue apartment building, displacing 16 residents in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Authorities received a 911 call at 12:53 a.m. about a fire on Spruill Avenue. The 911 call taker heard the building's residents reacting quickly to the fire, alerting each other to the danger and helping everyone evacuate.

No one was injured, but the damage to the apartment building displaced 13 adults and three children, who are being assisted by the Red Cross, Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh of the North Charleston Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to see heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment, Julazadeh said. Witnesses told authorities a former resident had set the fire.

Forrest Lavery West, 46, was arrested Wednesday morning. He was charged with second-degree arson because no one was harmed as a result of the fire; if convicted, he could serve between three and 25 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

West's bond was set at $15,000. He must not go within 100 yards of the apartment building, according to the conditions of his bond.

No further details were immediately available.