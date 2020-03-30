You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after 34-year-old found dead in downtown Charleston

Charleston police have arrested a man after a 34-year-old was found dead in downtown Charleston.

Kevin Pruitt of Charleston died of a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. Monday at the corner of Hanover and Stuart streets. Police had been called about an unresponsive male lying on the ground.

Frederick Jenkins

Frederick Lamont Jenkins. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Police have charged Frederick Lamont Jenkins, 60, with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. Officials did not say how Jenkins and Pruitt were connected or how Jenkins was identified as a suspect.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 843-743-7200 to reach a detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area.

