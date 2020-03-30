Man arrested after 34-year-old found dead in downtown Charleston

Charleston police have arrested a man after a 34-year-old was found dead in downtown Charleston.
Kevin Pruitt of Charleston died of a gunshot wound around 1:45 a.m. Monday at the corner of Hanover and Stuart streets. Police had been called about an unresponsive male lying on the ground.
Police have charged Frederick Lamont Jenkins, 60, with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. Officials did not say how Jenkins and Pruitt were connected or how Jenkins was identified as a suspect.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call 843-743-7200 to reach a detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
No further information was immediately available.