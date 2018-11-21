Shortly before a 19-year-old fell to his death from a three-story apartment Monday night, several witnesses saw the man, who appeared intoxicated, dangling himself from a windowsill, according to a newly released police report.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was dead when officers arrived on the scene at 549 King St., between Woolfe and Reid streets. The report lists his residence as Woolfe Street.

Charleston police arrived around midnight to what officers later described as a hysterical crowd surrounding the man who lay motionless on the sidewalk, directly below the open window, the report said. An officer was handling a call across the street when a frantic passerby approached and said someone had fallen from a building.

A man and a woman walking north on King Street told police they saw a man dangling from a window ledge nearly two hours before he fell.

One of the witnesses told police they were walking to a residence on upper King Street "when (they) observed an individual dangling himself out of a window ... (and) was facing away from the apartment toward King Street" and appeared intoxicated, according to the report.

Another woman told police that she saw a man "dangling precariously" from the same window before 10 p.m., though she did not see him fall, police said.

When authorities entered the apartment, they found a woman inside on the living room couch who was breathing but unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital, the report said.