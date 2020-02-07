Man already suspected in 2017 slaying is suspect in Wadmalaw Island crash that killed 3

A man awaiting trial in a murder case was back in jail Thursday, suspected of killing three people in a hit-and-run Monday on Wadmalaw Island.
Lamonte D'Angelo Dickinson, 28, of Overdale Drive in North Charleston faces three counts of reckless homicide and three counts of hit-and-run with death or injury in addition to a 2017 murder charge for which he was out on bail.
The bond conditions for that murder charge prohibited Dickinson from being anywhere near Wadmalaw Island.
Charleston County deputies said Dickinson was driving a Chrysler that collided with a Cadillac on Maybank Highway about 12:30 a.m. that sent the Cadillac careening into a tree, killing its three occupants at the scene.
They were identified as Jeffrey Nesbitt, 29; Nathan Nesbitt, 34; and Steven Mitchell, 49.
The Chrysler rolled over but was empty when deputies arrived. An air and ground search that morning was unsuccessful.
Dickinson was arrested Thursday and waived his bond hearing Friday afternoon.
He also awaits trial on previous charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and illegally possessing weapons and drugs, along with the single count of murder arising from a November 2017 shooting.
Dickinson was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter when Charleston deputies said he'd shot Daunt Blake, 26, during a fight outside a Wadmalaw Island club. They found Dickinson an hour after the shooting when he ran off the road and his passenger told police they'd been at the shooting, according to court records. The charge was later upgraded to murder.
As part of his bond conditions in the murder case, Dickinson agreed to stay at home in North Charleston from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, leaving only for church or legal or medical appointments. He was not to set foot on Wadmalaw Island, where the hit-and-run on Monday occurred.