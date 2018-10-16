A jury on Friday found a James Island man not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of another man during a fight in 2014.
Clifford Malcolm Whaley Jr., 21, was acquitted following a trial last week, according to court records.
Prosecutors last month dismissed a murder charge against his co-defendant, 26-year-old Devante Marquez White, of Honeyhill Road on James Island.
The men had faced charges in connection with the Dec. 13, 2014, shooting death of 43-year-old Irvin Alvin Green Sr. on James Island.
Charleston County sheriff's deputies found Green suffering from three gunshot wounds at the duplex where he and Whaley were neighbors.
Witnesses at the time told deputies they heard several gunshots and rushed to the home, where they said they saw Whaley fighting on top of Green, according to an affidavit. Authorities alleged that Whaley was the gunman.
Whaley turned himself in several days after the shooting.
Authorities in 2016 charged White with murder, alleging that he was seen leaving the crime scene wearing what appeared to be a bloody T-shirt and carrying a Nike bag that Green frequently used to carry cash and other valuables.
Phone records placed White, Whaley and a third man who was charged with being an accessory to murder at the scene when the shooting happened, an affidavit said.
Whaley's attorney, public defender Michael Loignon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.