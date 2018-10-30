A Mount Pleasant man is accused of threatening violence against police, Jews and other minorities while officers detained him on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday night.

Authorities said John McKee Burgis, 56, unleashed a "torrent of racial expletives" and profanities during his DUI arrest following a three-vehicle crash at Chuck Dawley Boulevard and Bowman Road around 8:40 p.m., according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department incident report.

In the back of the officer's patrol car after a field sobriety test, Burgis allegedly uttered racial slurs, saying he was going to shoot all black and Jewish people and that he "can't wait for when the time comes."

"I swear to God it's a coming," Burgis said, according to the report.

His alleged comments came two days after a hate-motivated massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh left 11 people dead.

In response to the mass shooting, members of Charleston’s Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities came together for a prayer vigil and march to Emanuel AME Church, where a self-avowed white supremacist gunned down nine black parishioners in 2015.

On Monday night, an officer observed that Burgis smelled of alcohol after his car collided with two vehicles that had been stopped at a red light, the report said. The resident of Schirmer Avenue in Mount Pleasant was ultimately cited for DUI and charged with threatening the life of a public official, a felony that carries up to five years in prison.

Burgis allegedly ranted about wanting to kill police, telling the officer who arrested him that he might "walk into your police station and Uzi your (expletive) up." He also complained that police are "unfair" toward black and white people but "let white rich people go."

"When I decide to kill 800 (expletive), I hope you're in the room," he said, according to the report.

Burgis declined a breath test. At a hospital, where a doctor collected a sample of his urine, authorities said he shouted more profanities and made derogatory comments about killing Muslims.

He remained jailed Tuesday on $10,922 bail, records showed.