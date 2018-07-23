Investigators are trying to figure out how a 24-year-old inmate escaped Monday morning from a state prison in Sumter County and later stole a car, officials said.
Brandon Williams Jones, who had been incarcerated for nonviolent crimes, slipped away from Wateree River Correctional Institution in the early morning hours, but he was caught hours later, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.
Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon the state is still looking into the circumstances of Jones’ escape.
A bulletin was issued at 2:18 a.m. announcing that Jones was missing, Taillon said. At some point, he added, Jones stole a vehicle.
Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested Jones about 3:50 a.m. The stolen car also was found, Taillon said.
Officials announced his capture more than an hour after publicly revealing his escape.
Wateree is a medium-security facility in Rembert, about 40 miles east of Columbia. It offers special programs for youthful offenders, and inmates have opportunities to work at the prison system's farming, dairy and beef operations.
Jones was serving a five-year sentence for convictions on two counts of grand larceny and a second-degree burglary charge in Florence and Sumter counties.
Since his imprisonment in November, he was been disciplined once behind bars: for possessing or attempting to possess a cellphone last month, the department said.
His last job as a construction worker at the prison ended because of that episode, records showed.
Jones, who became eligible for parole in May, was expected to be released by February 2020.