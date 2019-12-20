A 29-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of raping and molesting a young girl.

Carlos Bartolo Rios was arrested late Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor less than 11 years old.

On Oct. 30, the child told her school counselor about the alleged sexual assaults. A forensic interview at the Dee Norton Center last month revealed graphic details about several incidents in a home on West Montague Avenue in North Charleston between February and June, according to an affidavit.

Rios told the child "not to tell anyone," the affidavit states.

He is being held and the Charleston County jail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on the suspect.

Rios faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.