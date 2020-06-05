Man accused of dealing drugs charged in 15-year-old's death

A North Charleston man accused of giving drugs to a 15-year-old girl and failing to help her when she stopped breathing has been rearrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Joseph Zack Marlowe, 54, had originally been charged with unlawful child neglect when police found Emily Jones unconscious at his home in September.

On Thursday, authorities added charges of involuntary manslaughter and several drug distribution charges.

First-responders took the girl from the home on Beret Street to Trident Medical Center where she died of an overdose later that day, according to an incident report.

Marlowe told Dorchester County deputies that Jones had been sleeping all day, according to the report. Her lips and fingernails were blue, a deputy wrote, and laying next to her was a cigarette pack filled with Marlowe's pills.

A witness told deputies Marlowe provided the girl with several kinds of drugs.

Phone records show Marlowe waited at least 30 minutes after realizing Jones' pulse had stopped before he called 911, according to the report.