A Round-O man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brandished a handgun Monday at a youth football game in West Ashley.
Ronald Bernard Henderson III, a 38-year-old resident of Round-O Road, was arrested and initially charged with simple assault, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. On Wednesday, authorities also charged him with pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Off-duty police officers were working at the game at St. Andrews Middle School on Wappoo Road when two juveniles approached one of them and said a man was waving a handgun in the stands, the spokesman said.
The officers were also approached by another person, who told them a man wearing a construction vest was armed with a handgun, Francis said.
"Officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking toward the parking lot," he said. "The officers yelled at the man to stop but he didn’t. The suspect then threw a punch at another man and got into a physical altercation with him."
The officers separated the men and took Henderson into custody, Francis said.
Police searched Henderson and used a dog to search the area but didn't find a gun, he said. During a follow-up investigation, the victim and several witnesses told police that Henderson was "involved in a verbal dispute" in the stands before the fight broke out in the parking lot.
"During the verbal dispute, the suspect asked a female for a blue bag she was carrying," Francis said. "The suspect reached inside the bag and pulled out a handgun."
Henderson waived the gun around and acted as if he was going to open fire into the crowd, the spokesman said. He then ran into the parking lot where investigators believe he put the handgun inside a vehicle before getting into the fight, Francis said.
Further information was not available Wednesday.