top story

Man, 31, arrested in North Charleston homicide

Antonio Grant

Provided/CCSO

NORTH CHARLESTON — A suspect was arrested in the shooting death last month of 21-year-old Markel Maxwell in North Charleston. 

Antonio "Butter" Grant, 31, was arrested June 8 by the North Charleston Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 

North Charleston police said detectives determined through their investigation that Grant was responsible for Maxwell's shooting May 7. 

Police dispatched for reports of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. found Maxwell inside a vehicle on the 5600 block of Parana Street, just north of Interstate 526. Despite efforts to save Maxwell's life, he died at the scene about 15 minutes later. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

