Man, 31, arrested in North Charleston homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON — A suspect was arrested in the shooting death last month of 21-year-old Markel Maxwell in North Charleston.

Antonio "Butter" Grant, 31, was arrested June 8 by the North Charleston Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

North Charleston police said detectives determined through their investigation that Grant was responsible for Maxwell's shooting May 7.

Police dispatched for reports of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. found Maxwell inside a vehicle on the 5600 block of Parana Street, just north of Interstate 526. Despite efforts to save Maxwell's life, he died at the scene about 15 minutes later.