Makeup of Charleston legislative delegation appears unchanged; Dorchester count continues

The makeup of Charleston County's legislative delegation looks to remain the same following Tuesday night's elections, but results of two races await about 13,500 ballots being hand-counted in Dorchester County.

On Tuesday, Dorchester County officials said those ballots would have to be hand-counted because of a printing error that made the ballots impossible to scan. Dorchester election officials on Wednesday took each ballot, one by one, and copied the voter's selections onto a new, scannable ballot and fed that into the tabulator machines. Those ballots were double-checked by additional election staffers.

By Wednesday afternoon, election officials did not complete the task and have until Friday to finalize those results. All the results are unofficial until they are certified by local election boards.

The two Charleston races that carry into Dorchester County include the 41st Senate District and 114th House District.

In the Senate District 41 race, incumbent Republican Sen. Sandy Senn held a 51 percent to 49 percent advantage over Democratic challenger Sam Skardon, with a portion of the vote in. The district also includes the northern portion of James Island, northeastern portion of Johns Island, a portion of West Ashley and unincorporated Charleston County.

Neither Senn nor Skardon declared victory or defeat Wednesday afternoon. Senn was silent on social media. Skardon on Wednesday morning posted on his campaign Facebook page that his campaign believes the Dorchester ballots "could be enough to be a factor in our race."

In the state House District 114 race, Republican incumbent Rep. Lin Bennett had about 53 percent of the votes to Democrat Ed Sutton's 44 percent and Alliance party Brad Jayne's 3 percent. The district also includes West Ashley, spreading northwest into unincorporated Charleston County.

In the state Senate District 43 race, Republican incumbent Sen. Chip Campsen held 57 percent of the votes to Democratic challenger Richard Hricik's 43 percent.

The district sweeps up the East Coast starting at about Port Royal and Beaufort and goes just north of Isle of Palms.

In the state House District 109 race, Democrat Deon Tedder had about 81 percent of the votes to Libertarian Rodney Travis' 19 percent.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. David Mack, who is retiring. The district slices northwest starting in Mount Pleasant, over the Cooper River and into North Charleston.

In the state House District 110 race, Republican incumbent Rep. William Cogswell had about 61 percent of the votes to Democratic challenger Rebecca Niess Cingolani's 39 percent.

The district includes the lower tip of the Charleston peninsula and sizable swath of western Mount Pleasant.

In the state House District 111 race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Wendell Gilliard had about 79 percent of the votes to Republican challenger Ted Vining's 21 percent. Vining did not respond to requests from The Post and Courier for comment.

The district includes the upper part of the Charleston peninsula, a portion of West Ashley north of U.S. 17 and North Charleston along the Ashley River.

In the state House District 112 race, Republican Joe Bustos had about 57 percent of the votes to Democrat Daniel Brownstein's 42 percent.

The seat is held by retiring Republican Rep. Mike Sottile. The district includes Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and southeastern Mount Pleasant.

In the state House District 115 race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Spencer Wetmore had about 51 percent of the votes to Republican challenger Josh Stokes' 49 percent.

The seat was previously held by Republican Peter McCoy, who became U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, and includes Kiawah, Folly Beach and most of James Island. Wetmore won a special election for that seat in August.

In the state House District 116 race, Democrat Chardale Murray had about 51 percent of the votes to Republican Carroll O'Neal's 49 percent.

The seat is held by departing Democratic Rep. Robert L. Brown and includes the eastern half of Johns Island, Edisto Island, Wadmalaw Island, Jacksonboro, Hollywood, Meggett and Ravenel.

In the state House District 119 race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Leon Stavrinakis had about 70 percent of the votes to Libertarian Alex Thornton's 30 percent.

The district includes the southern portion of West Ashley along the Stono River and the eastern portion of Johns Island reaching down along the Kiawah River.