COLUMBIA — Rising Wando High senior Serena McAlhany recently received a welcome surprise in her inbox — an email notifying her she'd won a $1,000 scholarship simply by practicing for the SAT college entrance test.
At first, she wondered if the email was legit.
"It was so casual," McAlhany said, noting it popped up during her study hall. "I was honestly very surprised. I know so many people are doing this."
McAlhany is among 1,300 students nationwide so far to be awarded College Board Opportunity Scholarships, which reward teenagers for taking certain steps toward enrolling in college provided they sign up through the nonprofit that created the SAT. The top prizes require actually taking the SAT, one of two entrance exams colleges accept.
Since the random drawings began in December, the 13 South Carolina winners have collectively won $9,000 toward future college expenses, according to the College Board.
"The scholarship doesn’t require an essay, application or minimum GPA," said spokesman Jerome White. "Instead, it rewards effort and initiative."
The College Board has pledged to provide $25 million in scholarships over five years, or $5 million per class, starting with 2020 graduates.
Completing each of the program's six steps makes students eligible for a separate scholarship, ranging from $500 to $2,000. Completing all six makes students eligible for the granddaddy prize of $40,000, given to 25 students in each class nationwide, starting in March 2020.
All winners are selected through random drawings. Students can win more than one scholarship.
But for rising seniors, a deadline is approaching. Students in the class of 2020 must join the program and complete the first step by July 31 or they'll be ineligible for the big prize. In that initial step, dubbed "build your college list," students must select at least six colleges they are interested in. For soon-to-be-graduates, the last monthly drawing for that $500 award is Aug. 1.
As McAlhany noted, every bit helps.
She's tentatively narrowed down her college possibilities to Clemson University — a family tradition — and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as technical colleges closer to home.
McAlhany said she's taken the SAT a handful of times, and the program's free practice tests helped her boost her score by almost 50 points each time. Fifty points away from her goal score, she plans to take the exam as often as necessary to hit it, she said. She's already eligible to win one of the $2,000, third-step scholarships, which are awarded to students who have practiced for at least 12 hours and improved their SAT score by 100 or more points.
Additional steps involve students updating their college list, completing a federal student aid application and applying to at least two colleges.
ACT, the maker of the other test used for college admission, had its own random scholarship program this year.
That nonprofit is awarding three students $5,000 each, plus a computer package worth $5,000 for sophomores and juniors who registered to take the ACT during the national test dates of April, June and July.
One winner nationally from all entries will be selected for that organization's grand prize of $40,000, plus a $5,000 technology package.
The deadlines for signing up for the drawings are over, but future rounds are possible, said ACT spokesman Ed Colby.