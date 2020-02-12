Major traffic expected as gates of Wando and North Charleston Terminals closed until noon

The gates of Wando Welch and North Charleston Terminals will not open until noon Wednesday and traffic is expected to be heavy for people commuting in those areas.
The South Carolina Ports Authority said the opening of the gates had been delayed due to technical issues that had been unforeseen. The systems operating the gates experienced a dual failure within four hours of each other, and replacement parts are needed, spokeswoman Liz Crumley said. Those parts are en route and technical support is working on the gates, she said.
The gates will be open from noon to midnight Wednesday to make up for the delay. Vessel operations haven't been affected, Crumley said.
The city of North Charleston advised on social media that heavy traffic was expected on Remount Road near the terminal, as a backup of truck traffic is likely.
Long Point Road is also likely to see heavy traffic as well, Mount Pleasant police said.
No further details were immediately available.
David Wren contributed to this report.