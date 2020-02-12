You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Major traffic expected as gates of Wando and North Charleston Terminals closed until noon

  • Updated
Ships at Wando Welch Terminal (copy) (copy)

Cargo is loaded onto and off of three containerships docked at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. File/ Provided/SCSPA

 File/SCSPA/Provided

The gates of Wando Welch and North Charleston Terminals will not open until noon Wednesday and traffic is expected to be heavy for people commuting in those areas.

The South Carolina Ports Authority said the opening of the gates had been delayed due to technical issues that had been unforeseen. The systems operating the gates experienced a dual failure within four hours of each other, and replacement parts are needed, spokeswoman Liz Crumley said. Those parts are en route and technical support is working on the gates, she said.

The gates will be open from noon to midnight Wednesday to make up for the delay. Vessel operations haven't been affected, Crumley said.

The city of North Charleston advised on social media that heavy traffic was expected on Remount Road near the terminal, as a backup of truck traffic is likely.

Long Point Road is also likely to see heavy traffic as well, Mount Pleasant police said.

No further details were immediately available.

David Wren contributed to this report.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Journal Scene