Major flooding possible in Charleston Monday due to predicted high tide, forecasters say

Major flooding will be possible Monday midday if the high tide reaches its prediction of 8.4 feet.

Eight feet in Charleston Harbor is the threshold for major flooding. The National Weather Service currently predicts Charleston will reach 8.4 feet around 12 p.m. Monday.

By 10 a.m. Monday, Charleston will likely already see minor flooding as the tide gauge passes 7 feet.

On Sunday morning, the initial forecast for an 8.7 feet high tide was downgraded, and 8.1 feet were observed around 11:12 a.m., according to data from the National Weather Service. Several streets in downtown Charleston flooded.