You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Major flooding possible in Charleston Monday due to predicted high tide, forecasters say

  • Updated
Image from iOS.jpg
Buy Now

Charleston Police Sergeant Bill Gritzuk places barriers blocking a flooded section of Hagood Avenue on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020. The Lowcountry saw some minor flooding Sunday morning when the high tide peaked just over 8 feet. Major flooding could occur Monday morning, with a predicted high tide of 8.4 feet expected around 11 a.m.. Andrew J. Whitaker/staff

Major flooding will be possible Monday midday if the high tide reaches its prediction of 8.4 feet.

Eight feet in Charleston Harbor is the threshold for major flooding. The National Weather Service currently predicts Charleston will reach 8.4 feet around 12 p.m. Monday.

By 10 a.m. Monday, Charleston will likely already see minor flooding as the tide gauge passes 7 feet.

On Sunday morning, the initial forecast for an 8.7 feet high tide was downgraded, and 8.1 feet were observed around 11:12 a.m., according to data from the National Weather Service. Several streets in downtown Charleston flooded.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News