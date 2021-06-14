Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were both shot multiple times, coroner says

COLLETON — Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were both shot to death multiple times on June 7, the Colleton County coroner said on June 14.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. at the family’s property at 4147 Moselle Road. The investigation of their deaths is led by the State Law Enforcement Division.

“That is all the information we are releasing at this time,” the coroner, Richard Harvey, said. “They were both shot multiple times and SLED will take it from here.”

Harvey did not provide more information regarding the autopsy results. However, sources familiar with the investigation have said that two different firearms were used in the crime: a shotgun and a military-style rifle.

The Post and Courier has made several attempts to obtain incident reports produced by SLED and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office surrounding the investigation, which are public records in South Carolina.

Colleton County provided a one-sentence report on June 9 but did not release any other information, claiming SLED was custodian of the records as the lead investigative agency.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby has told The Post and Courier the agency would not release the records. Crosby said the number of redactions necessary to release the documents would make the reports unreadable. But he refused to release even those redacted records.

Harvey said the coroner’s office would know more information when the full autopsy report is completed in approximately six weeks, he said.

The family is seen as a legal dynasty in South Carolina, with three generations serving as 14th Circuit solicitor covering the state's southern tip.