Mace declared winner in 1st District race but Democratic Rep Joe Cunningham not conceding

In a major upset, Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham on Tuesday night in South Carolina's 1st District race, returning the seat to the GOP after the Democratic incumbent's historic upset victory in 2018.

Cunningham stunned South Carolina with his narrow 4,000-vote win in 2018 that managed to flip a district that had been held by Republicans for 40 years.

But Cunningham's luck ran out Wednesday morning, and Mace upset the Democratic congressman by securing 51 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press called the race at 2 a.m.

Mace said the win shows how the Lowcountry voters wanted to support the national GOP movement.

"We made what many thought was impossible, possible," Mace said early Wednesday morning.

The 42-year-old Daniel Island single mother made history. She's the first female to win South Carolina's 1st District seat and will become South Carolina’s first woman in Congress since Democrat Liz Patterson represented the Greenville area beginning in the late 1980s.

Cunningham did not concede the race, issuing a statement Wednesday morning alleging there were "tens of thousands of ballots outstanding across the district."

His camp did not immediately return a call seeking comment about where that figure came from, though Dorchester County did have about 13,500 absentee ballots that were not counted on election night because of a printing error.

Two precincts were also yet to be listed from Beaufort County.

"Both candidates have agreed that every ballot must be counted and every voice heard before an election result is called,” the Cunningham statement also said.

The S.C. GOP began discussing plans for a “1st District reclamation project” one month after the 2018 election targeting the district’s voters in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties.

Gibbs Knotts, a College of Charleston political science professor, said having a GOP president and senator on the ballot helped carry the momentum in her favor. Sen. Lindsey Graham handily defeated Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raised a national record $100 million for a Senate race. Republican President Donald Trump held a larger lead in South Carolina than he did earned in 2016.

“She managed to ride the coattails in some respect," Knotts said. “The underlying fundamentals matter, and this is a district that has an underlying Republican identity.”

Many national political experts considered the race to be a toss-up until the final months of the campaign when the nonpartisan Cook Political Report switched it to lean towards a Democratic victory.

But Mace, no stranger to adversity as the first female graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets, wasn't going to give up.

In the final push of her campaign, Mace outraised Cunningham, 38, by more than $500,000 in the last fundraising quarter. She netted national support from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and former S.C. Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“We need Nancy Mace in Congress to fight for the people of South Carolina!,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 10. “Nancy has been with me and our America First agenda since the beginning!”

While Cunningham, out of an abundance of caution for the COVID-19 pandemic, was mostly hosting virtual campaign events, Mace was knocking on doors nearly every week.

She held socially distanced speaking events and hosted press conferences with Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and Lowcountry police officers to show she stands by the GOP's messaging.

At one campaign event Graham said that Mace will "represent the future of conservatism” and said she was Democratic House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s worst nightmare.”

Much of Mace's campaign relied heavily on this type of rhetoric and stoked the political divisions that have grown between Republicans and Democrats since the 2016 election.

Mace's campaign tried to dismantle Cunningham's reputation as a bipartisan problem solver by advertising that he voted with Pelosi around 90 percent of the time in Congress.

Additionally, they attempted to tie him to "Liberal California Democrats" by claiming he supported a 2020 Department of Defense mandate to make Marine Corps training gender neutral and put Parris Island — which is located in the Beaufort County portion of the 1st District — at risk of closing if they can't meet the demand.

Despite Cunningham's attempts to throw the claims to the side, the attack stuck. Mace carried Beaufort County, home to retiree-rich Hilton Head Island on Tuesday night.