Though a road project will likely slice through her neighborhood and take away her home, North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome is willing to make the sacrifice.

"It's life," said Jerome, who represents District 2, which covers the Midland Park neighborhood. "If it will help alleviate the traffic that our citizens will have to travel in every day, I'll do what I have to do.”

Current analyses show that 69 to 111 properties — both commercial and residential — will be lost in the Palmetto Commerce Parkway Phase 3 project, according to Richard Turner, the project manager with Charleston County. Turner said that range of impacted homes will change as officials conduct more studies.

Though residents say county officials have been transparent throughout the process, the exact location of the road remains unclear, and that uncertainty has lead to concern, even fear.

Some residents won't have to relocate. But even those who can stay are worried about how a new, expansive parkway will impact their quality of life.

In Midland Park, a diverse residential community of more than 500 homes, residents are tight-knit and everyone knows everyone. The neighborhood features a community center, a nonprofit and several churches.

While Midland Park Road is used by some as a traffic cut-through, pockets of the community have remained largely residential. Residents Larry and Geneva Greene appreciate the serenity on Alston Avenue. They often sit outside on their front porch and enjoy a nice breeze while crickets chirp.

Faith and nonprofit leaders in the community are paying attention, as well. They fear what displacement could mean for residents who lack transportation and live in a predominately working class, low-income community.

Piece of the puzzle

Led by Charleston County, the $170 million initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion on Ashley Phosphate Road and other roads in the area north of where Interstates 26 and 526 cross each other.

The road will extend Palmetto Commerce Parkway, which currently ends at Ashley Phosphate Road, by 3 miles and will run between Ashley Phosphate Road and West Aviation Avenue near Remount Road.

Running parallel to I-26 and Rivers Avenue, the road would also provide a new connection for commuters traveling around the region.

“We needed another way to get from the Summerville/Ladson area to downtown," Turner said. "This provided that option."

Though the effort is separate from I-26/I-526 interchange project, which will also take out several North Charleston homes, Turner described the Palmetto Commerce plan as a piece of the puzzle to regional efforts to facilitate traffic.

But many homeowners, like Councilwoman Jerome, are wondering how they will fit into this puzzle, grappling with having to pay the price to facilitate the area's growth.

Fear of the unknown

While the Palmetto Commerce extension's alignment is not set, it's clear that the project will displace many Midland Park residents and also impact the Pepperhill community, which is next to the current parkway. There have been concerns about drainage in Pepperhill, but nobody in the community will have to move, Turner said.

City leaders say the extension will likely run parallel and in between Stall Road and the rail line.

That has given comfort to some, such as Frances Fuller, 89, who lives near the opposite end of Midland Park by Rivers Avenue.

While Fuller is confident that she won't have to move from her 5-acre property, she said she worries for others who will have to pack their bags. Members of the community attend church and neighborhood meetings together, and they share each other's concerns.

"We're all neighbors," Fuller said.

Others said that because the road has no definite location, everyone should be wary.

"Everybody in Midland Park should have that concern," said Larry Greene, who lives on Alston Avenue. "We don't know where (the road) is going."

The project has also taken a while to move forward, and there have been changes along the way.

Preliminary design work began in late 2013, but the project took a hiatus before it restarted in early 2018. In its early stages, the project was expected to displace residents in Highland Terrace, but that is no longer the case, Turner said.

Such changes over a prolonged period have only exacerbated concerns, Jerome said.

"The road should have already been through my house," she said. "Every time things get settled down, then something else comes up."

One wildcard looms: If the airport allows some of its property to be used, then the road might not take out houses. Jerome said she has been working with airport officials and they "haven't closed the door completely."

The county is currently reviewing 16 alternative plans for the project and plans to reduce them down to four toward the end of the year. After that, the county will host a community meeting where people can give their opinions and express concerns.

Equal or better

In state or federally led road projects, those authorities are responsible for providing the funds to help displaced residents find comparable replacement housing. Since Palmetto Commerce is county-led, the county will be responsible for relocating impacted residents.

Once a design is approved and it's known how many houses will be taken, the county will begin right-of-way acquisition, Turner said. He said residents will be compensated at fair market value and added that different factors weigh in to compensation decisions, such as how many people in all will be displaced.

Turner said the county wants to help residents maintain their way of life by giving them a home that is equal to, or better than, their current one.

But that may not take all the sting away for those not anxious to move.

“It’s definitely going to be a disruption in their life," Turner said.

The city's role in this whole process will be to make sure that people are "made whole," Mayor Keith Summey said, and he added that "whole" might mean giving residents more money than their property is worth.

Summey said he believes many residents will end up in better living situations. He pointed to an instance following the Navy base closure where a rezoning impacted residential units on the east side of Spruill Avenue. The city helped residents relocate, and at least one homeowner ended up with a more valuable home in Park Circle, Summey said.

He expects similar things to happen with Palmetto Commerce.

“You have to do what you think is right for people," Summey said. "My goal will be to make sure their relocation is at least to the quality of what they had. I believe, in most cases, we can make it even better.”

Jerome said city officials are committed to making sure residents aren't taken advantaged of. Still, she noted that homeowners can't put a price tag on a house they've lived in their entire lives.

Jerome herself expects to have to say goodbye to the home where she raised her children and began serving in public office.

"What market value is, is not what personal value is," she said.

Community engagement

While residents are frustrated with not knowing exactly where the road will land, many agree that county officials have been open and honest.

Since the project originally began more than five years ago, public officials have hosted a handful of meetings to keep residents in the loop. That will be key moving forward, Turner said.

“We don’t want to upset folks and make them panic, but we want folks to be aware," he said.

And the ultimate disruptions still may be years away: The county's current timeline projects that construction will begin around 2024.

Until then, residents can voice their concerns online at www.palmettocommerceparkway3.com.