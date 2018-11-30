A West Ashley parent has sued the Charleston County School District after her 5-year old son was mistakenly picked up after school by a Lyft driver.
Marlesha Heyward filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Charleston circuit court over seeking records after alleging her son was "recklessly allowed" to be picked up from Springfield Elementary School on April 30 by an "unauthorized person from the ride sharing service, Lyft.”
After the incident at 2130 Pinehurst Ave., Heyward submitted a written S.C. Freedom of Information Act request to the district and asked for records, including school video surveillance.
According to the police report, as the 5-year-old and chaperone waited for the child's ride, a gold SUV pulled up and the chaperone allowed him to enter the vehicle. The child said he recognized the female driver.
The incident was determined to be a "genuine mistake" by authorities, the report said.
The driver was initially called to the scene by an after-school employee who needed a ride home, according to the report. The driver arrived, but mistakenly picked up the 5-year-old standing with the adult chaperone. The driver called authorities once she and the child got to Ashley Grove Apartments and there was no adult to meet the child.
The chaperone, who was a district employee, was placed on administrative leave after the incident. She has since left the school district, the school district confirmed Friday.
Lyft, an on-demand riding service, did not return request for comment. The company's website outlines a policy that “unaccompanied minors are prohibited from traveling with most carriers.”
According to the lawsuit, the district provided Heyward with written documents but would not give her the video surveillance.
The district violated FOIA because it refused to release video surveillance that potentially recorded the incident, the lawsuit said.
Heyward requested a copy of the video three days after the incident. She is seeking damages for attorney fees and other costs in the case.
A spokesman with the school district said Friday the district does not comment on pending litigation.
This case follows other incidents involving the school district and FOIA requests.
When WCSC-TV requested emails earlier this year relating to a $300,000 settlement involving a district employee accused of child molestation, the district was accused of not meeting FOIA deadlines and charging excessive fees for public documents.
Separately, the district also was sued after it erased video that allegedly showed a boy being beaten up at school.